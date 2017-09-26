Opinion

From the Editor’s Playbook Can’t ‘stick to sports’ I try to stick to sports, I really do. But when President Donald Trump inserts himself into my world, what am I to do? President Trump decided to weigh in on the peaceful protesting during the …

Letter to the Editor Respecting history Respecting “history” Doesn’t mean everyone approves every facet of it.About removing monuments, that other citizens erected at another time and in their sentiments is a bit …

Guest Column Addressing concerns on taxation Fellow Residents:The purpose of today’s letter is to address citizen concerns over the increase in taxation and several fees that the City levies for utilities and services that we all …